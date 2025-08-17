Watch: Japanese Cameraperson Steals Spotlight As Two Women Dance To Popular Bollywood Song

A heartwarming video featuring a Japanese cameraperson and two women dancing to a famous Bollywood song, Badi Mushkil, has gone viral on social media platforms. Although the women's dance is beautiful, the real star turned out to be the cameraperson who filmed the performance.

Watch the video here:

His flawless dance steps, perfectly timed with the song, stole the spotlight. The video showed him managing to capture every frame with precision while matching the dancers' steps.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Syuzo Film and has garnered nearly 8 million views and over 2 lakh likes so far.

Social media users praised the cameraman's energy, with many even claiming that he did better than the girls.

The comment section was flooded with comments like "This cameraman deserves an award" and "Next-level dance" as users appreciated the seamless finish and choreography within the choreography.

Some users said his vibes were on another level and that he danced better than most people who focus solely on the steps.

"He is not a cameraman. He is a perfect dancer and uses the camera as a prop. Cheers for the director," one user wrote.

"Cameraman's vibes are on another level, more excited than the models!" another wrote.

"Videographer's dance is the best in all videos," a third wrote.

Badi Mushkil is a popular Bollywood song from the 2001 film Lajja, originally featuring Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala.