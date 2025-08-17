Indonesian Footballer Falls Into Deep Ditch Celebrating Goal, Video Viral

Football is incomplete without the players performing celebrations after scoring a goal. From Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' to Mo Salah's 'bow and arrow' celebration, football is filled with such gestures. While most of them are innocent and cause no harm, an Indonesian footballer took his celebration a touch too far, which could have resulted in serious injuries.

In a now-viral video from a match in the Independence Cup 2025, Indonesia U-17 striker Mierza Firjatullah fell into a pit whilst celebrating his goal against Tajikistan U-17 at the North Sumatra Stadium in Deliserdang.

The incident transpired in the 34th minute of the match when the 16-year-old scored with a brilliant header. Ecstatic by his strike, Firjatullah ran straight towards the crowd to celebrate and jumped over the advertising hoardings and sprinted beyond the fencing, landing straight into a 10-foot deep pit, next to the fans' enclosure.

The players, coaches and stewards immediately ran towards the pit to check if the player was safe or hurt. Fortunately, Firjatullah managed to stick the landing and did not fall awkwardly on his joints or any other delicate body part. After being startled, he could be seen celebrating with the fans.

Firjatullah was helped out of the ditch by staff and continued playing briefly before being substituted in the 59th minute. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

See the viral video here:

🚨 Indonesia U-17 player Mierza fell into a 10-foot ditch while celebrating a goal against Tajikistan.



The 16-year-old is fine and injury-free 🙏#soccer #viral #football pic.twitter.com/whB9iZoYl4 — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 14, 2025

'If it was offside...'

As the video went viral, garnering thousands of views and hundreds of comments, a section of users joked about what would have happened if the referee ruled the goal offside, while others blamed the stadium administration for not putting up taller fencing.

"Imagine if the goal was considered offside," said one user, while another added: "This is how I jump to conclusions."

A third commented: "He must be an away player. A home player would know their home ground and not jump."

A fourth said: "Oh my god! He almost ended his own career. But that fence needs to be build a little higher."

The Independence Cup is a four-team tournament held from August 12 to 18, 2025. The four-nation tournament also includes Mali and Uzbekistan.