Watch: Grandmother Wraps Snake Around Neck, Shocks Internet With Her Daring

An elderly woman from a village in Pune has shocked the internet with her fearlessness after she not only rescued a snake hiding in the house but also handled it efficiently, going as far as wrapping it around her neck. The woman, identified as Shakuntala Sutar, 70, hails from the Amboli village in Mulshi taluka, Pune, according to the viral video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the snake can be seen hiding behind a board in the house when Ms Sutar calmly grabs it and brings it out in the open. After ensuring that the snake is handled properly, Ms Sutar wraps it around her neck whilst giving out advice on how to handle such a non-venomous creature.

"There's no need to panic when you see a snake. Not every snake is venomous. The rat snake doesn't harm humans; in fact, it's helpful for farms as it eats rats and pests. People often kill snakes out of fear and superstition, which is wrong," the woman said, as per The Daily Jagran.

The rat snake, locally known as Dhaman, is a non-venomous species commonly found in India. It is harmless to humans and plays a vital role in controlling the rodent population.

Watch the viral video here:

🐍💪 70 साल की उम्र में भी हौसला जवान!



पुणे के मुलशी तालुका के कासर अंबोली गाँव की शकुंतला सुतार दादी ने जो किया, वो किसी फिल्मी सीन से कम नहीं।



जब उनके घर में धामन सांप निकला, तो दादी ने



ना डर दिखाया



ना हंगामा किया

बल्कि बिना घबराए साँप को खुद पकड़ा

और गले में डालकर लोगों को… pic.twitter.com/eKuoKCntat — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) July 27, 2025

King Cobra found

Earlier this month, another video of a man holding a massive king Cobra with his bare hands also went viral on social media platforms. The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, showed the man's fearless composure as he handled the enormous snake.

"If you ever wondered about the real size of King cobra. Do you know where it is found in India? And what to do when you see one," Mr Kaswan wrote in the caption of the video.

If you ever wondered about the real size of King cobra. Do you know where it is found in India. And what to do when you see one !! pic.twitter.com/UBSaeP1cgO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 8, 2025

The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, reaching lengths of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). Found in the forests of Southeast Asia, including India, King Cobras inhabit regions with dense vegetation and abundant prey.