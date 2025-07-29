Indian Woman Who Was Told She'll Never Make It To Google Now Works At The Tech Giant. See Viral Post

An Indian woman is making headlines after sharing about a past interview experience where she was mocked by a startup interviewer who claimed she would never make it to global tech giants like Google or Meta. Taking to X, the user who goes by Arpita Das on the microblogging platform, narrated her interview experience, revealing that she eventually did get into Google. "Was grilled by a mid-level startup interviewer in a system design round, he made me design infra, estimate CPU costs, basically everything except physically build the data centre," she wrote in her post.

However, she said that the interview took a sharp turn when she struggled to answer a few questions. "When I stumbled, he smirked and said, 'This is why people like you won't make it to big companies like Google, Meta'". But proving the interviewer wrong, Ms Das revealed that she now works at Google. "Not bragging-just wondering why some folks gatekeep based on their own insecurities," she concluded.

— Arpita Das (@Arpitaaa01) July 27, 2025

The post quickly caught the internet's attention. While many praised her success story, others slammed the interviewer. Some users also shared similar experiences.

"Great story. Success is the best revenge. Keep going," one user wrote. "I think in later stages you will get the chance to interview that interviewer in future, that's how the world works," joked another.

"Today, most interviewers see attitude and eagerness to learn as you can not judge a person on the whole thing in those 10-15 minutes," said a third user.

"The person who was reluctant to hire me during the interview was fired after 1.5 years. He thought that, as a woman, I won't be able to do onsite work. However, I ended up performing not only my own duties but also his, and I did so better than he did. He had become redundant," shared one user.

"Hiring system is terribly messed up nowadays and I'm pretty sure the startup is in wrong hands...But you got exactly what you deserve," commented another.

Notably, according to her X bio, Ms Das has previously worked at prominent companies such as Microsoft and Myntra.