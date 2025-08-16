77% Of Gen Z Bring Parents To Job Interviews, Even For Salary Talks And Hiring Tests

A recent survey by Resume Templates reveals that 77% of Gen Z job seekers have involved their parents in the hiring process, with many bringing them along to interviews, salary negotiations, and even test assessments, reported the Fortune Magazine.

Among those whose parents attended interviews, 40% reported they sat in during the discussion, while one-third said their parents asked or answered questions. Around 27% noted that parents negotiated compensation or benefits, and some even introduced themselves directly to hiring managers, according to the study by Resume Templates.

Beyond interviews, parental involvement extends to nearly all stages of the job search. Over 75% of Gen Z candidates used a parent as a reference, 63% had them apply for jobs on their behalf, and more than half allowed their parents to email or call hiring managers. Notably, 48% had parents complete test assignments, and 41% let them handle initial HR interactions, according to Fortune.

Experts attribute this trend to Gen Z's lack of professional experience and limited networks, worsened by the pandemic's impact on social development. The tight entry-level job market has also added pressure, pushing young applicants to seek support from trusted sources-primarily their parents.

While some view this involvement as overstepping, others see it as a reflection of the changing dynamics in today's workforce. Experts suggest using AI tools like ChatGPT to better prepare for job applications and interviews.

What Gen Z asked their parents to do while job hunting?

An overwhelming 90% of Gen Z job seekers asked their parents to help find jobs to apply to, while 75% listed them as references. Around 70% had parents submit applications on their behalf, and 60% sought their help in emailing or speaking with hiring managers directly. Over half asked parents to complete test assignments (55%) and handle HR screener calls (45%). Additionally, 35% relied on their parents to write resumes, and 30% for cover letters.