Nepal To Mexico, Top Gen Z Revolutions Around The World In 2025

From Madagascar to Mexico, Morocco, Nepal and Peru, the year 2025 saw massive Gen Z protests across the world, with the young people, mostly in their late teens or early 20s, standing up to authorities, even toppling governments in some countries.

The protests, inspired by earlier uprisings in Bangladesh and Kenya in 2024, focused mainly on corruption, economic inequality, poor governance, unemployment, and lack of public services. A singular pop culture symbol also emerged in multiple countries during protests: a black flag showing a grinning skull and crossbones wearing a straw hat. The flag comes from a cult Japanese manga and anime series called “One Piece”, which follows a crew of pirates as they take on corrupt governments.

Here's a look at Gen Z protests in 2025:

Mexico

Thousands protested across Mexico last month under the banner of “Generation Z” against rising violence after the public killing of an anti-crime mayor.

In Mexico City, protesters tore down fences around the National Palace where President Claudia Sheinbaum lives, prompting a clash with police who deployed tear gas. The protests followed the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo on November 1.

A group calling itself "Generation Z Mexico" which called for the protests said that it is non-partisan and represents Mexican youth who are fed up with violence, corruption, and abuse of power.

Madagascar

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina was, in October, forced to quit and flee the country after a military mutiny, the culmination of weeks of demonstrations led by young protesters who referred to themselves as “Gen Z Madagascar.”

The protests began against regular water and electricity cuts but quickly escalated into wider discontent, as demonstrators called for the president and other ministers to step down.

Morocco

In Morocco, a leaderless collective called Gen Z 212 - named after Morocco's dialing code - took to the streets in October to demand better public services and increased spending on health and education. The protests, organised on social media platforms like Discord, criticised government spending on infrastructure to host sporting events while neglecting social services.

The demonstrations also turned violent in some cities and towns, leaving three dead, injuring many others, and damaging shops and cars.

Peru

Peru's Gen Z in September and October led protests against rampant crime and years of political deadlock, demanding systemic change after watching seven presidents come and go in a decade.

The protests erupted on September 20 following reforms to the country's pension system that required all Peruvians above the age of 18 to join a pension provider, but were also fueled by longstanding anger against President Dina Boluarte and Congress.

The protests then continued in October, with thousands of young people filling the streets in the capital, Lima, and clashing with police. They said they feel "unprotected" by a state they accuse of failing to curb crime or deliver stability.

In Indonesia, deadly protests have erupted over lawmakers' perks and the cost of living, forcing the president to replace key economic and security ministers.

Nepal

Nepal faced a political crisis in September after violent anti-corruption protests by Gen Z forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to quit.

Protests were initially triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media but escalated due to long-standing frustration over economic hardship and corruption. The mass demonstrations erupted on September 8 and 9, leaving more than 70 people dead.

Angry over deaths, protesters then burnt and damaged key government buildings, including the Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, the Supreme Court, administrative offices, and police posts across Nepal.

Days before the deadly protests began in Nepal, the government announced a ban on most social media platforms for not complying with a registration deadline. Many young Nepalese viewed it as an attempt to silence them. They began accessing social media sites through virtual private networks to evade detection. They then started flagging the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting disparities between Nepal's rich and poor.

After the Oli government collapsed, 73-year-old former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed interim prime minister to steer the country until elections in March 2026.

Philippines

Many youngsters also joined tens of thousands of protesters in the Philippines demanding accountability over alleged corruption in flood-mitigation projects.

The outrage was fuelled by the massive corruption blamed for substandard, defective, or non-existent flood control projects.

The protests were triggered after entire towns were buried in floodwaters due to powerful typhoons.