Gen Z Will Lead India To The Goal Of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new policies are being framed with a focus on youth empowerment, placing young people at the center of nation-building.

Addressing the Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he remarked that they represent Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and it is their generation that will lead India to the goal of becoming a developed nation, according to an official release.

He stated that he sees and understands their competence and confidence, and therefore places great trust in them. Quoting the adage, PM Modi explained that even if a child speaks wisely, it should be accepted, meaning that greatness is not defined by age but by deeds and achievements. He underlined that young people can accomplish tasks that inspire others, and many have already demonstrated this. However, he stressed that these achievements should be seen only as a beginning, as there is much further to go, with dreams to be taken to the skies.

आज की पीढ़ी ही देश को विकसित भारत के लक्ष्य तक ले जाएगी। मुझे उनकी योग्यता और आत्मविश्वास पर पूरा भरोसा है। pic.twitter.com/OJBg5Ic4wl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2025

Noting that this generation is fortunate, the Prime Minister said the nation stands firmly with their talent, unlike earlier times when youth feared even to dream due to an environment of despair. He remarked that today the country seeks out talent, provides platforms, and aligns the strength of 140 crore citizens with their aspirations.

He highlighted that with the success of Digital India, the youth have the power of the internet and resources for learning, with missions like Startup India for those pursuing science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and Khelo India for those advancing in sports. He mentioned that only two days ago, he participated in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, underscoring the many platforms available to support youth progress.

The Prime Minister urged them to remain focused, cautioning against being trapped in the glitter of short-term popularity, and emphasised that clarity of thought and principles is essential. He called upon them to learn from ideals and great personalities of the nation, and to ensure that their success is not limited to themselves but becomes the success of the country.

He highlighted that through platforms like Mera Yuva Bharat, efforts are being made to connect youth, provide them opportunities, and develop leadership skills. PM Modi emphasised that whether it is advancing the space economy, promoting sports, expanding fintech and manufacturing sectors, or creating opportunities for skill development and internships, youth remain at the core of every initiative. He further underlined that new opportunities are opening for youth in every sector.

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on 9th January 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that 26th December would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas', to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

