Trump Says He Is Arranging Meeting Between Putin And Zelensky

US President Donald Trump said Monday he had started arranging a two-way peace meeting between Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin -- to be followed by three-way talks involving himself.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)