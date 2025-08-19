Advertisement

Trump Says He Is Arranging Meeting Between Putin And Zelensky

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

Read Time: 1 min
  • US President Donald Trump announced plans for a peace meeting between Zelensky and Putin
  • Trump stated the meeting location between Zelensky and Putin is yet to be determined
  • The peace meeting is intended to be followed by trilateral talks including Trump himself
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Monday he had started arranging a two-way peace meeting between Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin -- to be followed by three-way talks involving himself.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

