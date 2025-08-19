Trump Says He Is Arranging Meeting Between Putin And Zelensky

- US President Donald Trump announced plans for a peace meeting between Zelensky and Putin
US President Donald Trump said Monday he had started arranging a two-way peace meeting between Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin -- to be followed by three-way talks involving himself.
"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.
"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself."
