On Camera: US Gamer Struck By Lightning While Livestreaming From Inside His Home

A wild video captured the moment a gamer was struck by lightning while livestreaming from inside his home in North Carolina, US. According to The New York Post, the incident occurred on July 19, when Twitch streamer Christian Howard, who is also known as "chrispymate", was recording from his home during a storm. In the clip, he is seen sitting at his computer when a bright bolt of lightning flashes outside his window, briefly lighting up the screen. Moments later, his webcam glitches, and he suddenly jolts out of his chair, yanks his wired headphones from his ears, and runs across the room.

An audible crackle is also heard on the stream at the moment the electrical current from the bolt makes its way to his ears. Moments after jumping out of his chair, he walks back to his desk, leans down toward his microphone and tells his audience what happened.

"Bro, I just got struck by lightning," he says with a smile on his face. "So, I was sitting in here and I had my earbuds in and a big thing of lightning hit, and like, my ears, I felt lightning go, like, through my earbuds," he continues.

Take a look at the video below:

How much aura did I lose from this pic.twitter.com/hvHdtouAOc — Chrispymate (@chrispymate) July 20, 2025

According to Fox News, after the incident, the gamer ran to check on his cats to make sure they were safe. He said he didn't have any symptoms from the lightning strike.

"I haven't gone to a full sprint just yet. I'll let you know," he said. "But, I did get super strength the next day. I had the best gym session I've ever had," he added.

Howard also mentioned the support he received online, with many people reaching out concerned about his health and well-being. "They're actually very sweet," he said. "I was really proud of my community."

According to experts, electrical currents can travel through wiring, plumbing, and any devices plugged into a wall, including headphones connected to computers. But, the chances of being struck by lightning in any given year are 1 in 1.43 million, according to the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC).

The NLSC said at least 12 people have died from lightning strikes so far this year. Only last week, one person was killed and 13 others were injured in a lightning strike at a New Jersey archery venue.