Passenger Spotted Holding Umbrella Inside Mumbai Local Train Coach, Pic Viral

Mumbai's local trains are the lifeline of its people, carrying millions of commuters across the bustling metropolis every day. These trains play a vital role in connecting the city's various suburbs and facilitating the daily commute for countless residents. The journey in the local trains also springs a surprise now and then, as a Reddit user found when they spotted a man carrying an open umbrella inside one of the coaches.

The viral post shared in the r/mumbai subreddit showed a crowded AC coach, filled to the brim, with a man calmly standing with the umbrella open as fellow passengers looked on.

"Everyday there is something new to see in locals. What interesting things you all have seen in local trains?" the OP captioned the image.

As the post went viral, social media users were amused and confused as to why the passenger had carried an open umbrella open inside the train coach.

"Was he saving himself from leaky roof or was he drying umbrella?" asked one user while another joked: "Gotta protect oneself from that UV rays those tubelights are emitting."

A third commented: "I think he probably didn't get enough space and time to close it without causing inconvenience to others."

Portable chair for Mumbai local

This is not the first instance when a Mumbai local has gone viral for unexpected events. In November last year, a viral post showed a man carrying his own portable chair, boarding a crowded Mumbai local train.

Getting a seat on a Mumbai local train can be a mammoth task, particularly during the rush hour. The man in the viral video boarded the train with the portable chair, carefully opened his backpack and took out a small plastic stool. After unfolding it, he sat down on it as the coach filled it up.

The man remained seated, unaffected by the commotion going on around him. As he realised someone was filming him, the man even flashed a victory sign, hinting that even he was proud of his out-of-the-box thinking.