Caught Without Ticket, Mumbai Train Passenger Goes On Vandalism Spree

One of the four passengers deboarded from a suburban train in Mumbai turned violent, breaking property inside the ticket checker's office and attacking railway staff.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon at Mumbai's Borivali railway station after the four passengers were asked to deboard from a Dadar-Virar local train, went viral. While three passengers had second class tickets but were travelling in the first class coach, one passenger was travelling without a ticket.

Inside the ticket checker's office, one of the passengers began hurling abuses. The video then shows the man damaging keyboards, monitors and other computer equipment, even as railway staff tried to stop him. While issuing threats to the staff, the man also allegedly attacked one of the ticket checkers. In the background, another passenger is seen crying uncontrollably and in evident panic.

The man also threatened those recording the incident, while also trying to pacify the woman co-traveller in the office. Both the railway employee and passenger were injured and administered medical aid. He was then handed over to the Government Railway Police for further legal action.