10-Foot-Long Rock Python Rescued From Housing Society In Mumbai

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the reptile venturing into the housing society premises.

Read Time: 1 min
The snake was rescued on Tuesday and later released into the wild, an official said. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python strayed into a residential premises in Mumbai's Mulund area, causing panic among people, a wildlife welfare organisation said.

The snake was rescued on Tuesday and later released into the wild, it said.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the reptile venturing into the housing society premises.

The python had climbed up a tree in the society where a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the snake, RAWW president Pawan Sharma said.

The reptile was displaced due to heavy rains and exhausted while trying to find an exit route to enter its habitat, as the periphery of forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was less than a kilometere from the site, he said.

The python was rescued and later released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

