Ex-Google Employee Shares 11 Cultural Differences Between Singapore And Vietnam: "The Trust Paradox"

An ex-Google employee, Quang Do, who worked in Singapore for three years before moving to Saigon, Vietnam, shared insights on cultural and mindset differences between the two countries. In Singapore, the work culture demands precision, with an expectation of 100% accuracy, where even a single mistake can derail a project. At the same time, Vietnam prioritises speed, valuing quick results even if they're only 80% perfect. Trust in Singapore is rooted in systems and rules, with an assumption that strangers will adhere to them. In Vietnam, people rely more on personal relationships and caution due to a less predictable environment.

"I'm Vietnamese. I spent 3 years at Google Singapore, visiting Vietnam monthly for work. Each trip revealed 2 radically different mindsets for life, work, and fulfilment. In late 2024, I moved to Saigon permanently. Here are the 11 biggest cultural differences I saw," Mr Do wrote.

In Singapore, prices and rules are set in stone, with no room for haggling, while Vietnam is a haven for negotiators, where almost everything is up for discussion. Vietnam's streets are buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit, as people start new ventures, sell goods, and create opportunities. Meanwhile, in Singapore, high salaries and job security can make people less inclined to take the leap and start their own business.

The founder also observed that Singapore's sleek skyscrapers and multinational corporations can be overwhelming, making individuals feel like tiny cogs in a giant machine. Vietnam, on the other hand, exudes a sense of possibility and dynamism. Another striking difference is how the two countries approach planning: Singapore thinks decades ahead, while Vietnam is agile and adaptable, often responding to changes in a matter of weeks.

The communication styles in Singapore and Vietnam are also worlds apart. Singaporeans prioritise directness and documentation, while Vietnamese communication is more flexible and adaptable. The two countries differ in their approach to culture as well. Singapore celebrates multiculturalism and blending, whereas Vietnam takes pride in preserving its cultural heritage.

Mr Do believes that the key to success lies in being able to switch between these two distinct mindsets. According to the founder, understanding these differences is crucial for anyone working across both countries, enabling them to navigate the unique cultural and professional landscapes of Singapore and Vietnam.