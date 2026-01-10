No IELTS, Full Funding: Why You Should Choose Singapore For Higher Studies

Are you considering studying abroad but want to pursue your education in Asia? Singapore can be one of the ideal destinations due to its top-ranked universities, fully funded scholarship options, multicultural environment, and strong career prospects.

For many aspiring international students, language proficiency tests such as IELTS often pose a challenge. However, in 2026, several universities and scholarship programmes in Singapore are offering opportunities to study without IELTS. These include fully funded scholarships that cover tuition fees, living expenses, and airfare.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of studying in Singapore without IELTS in 202627, including eligibility criteria, top universities, scholarship options, the application process, and official resources.

Why Choose Singapore For Higher Studies?

Singapore remains a preferred destination for international students due to several key factors:

Quality education and top-ranked universities: Institutions such as the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) consistently rank among the world's top universities.

Scholarship opportunities: Multiple fully funded scholarships are available for international students.

Strong job market: Singapore offers excellent post-study work opportunities and strong career prospects.

English as the medium of instruction: Most programmes are taught in English, eliminating the need to learn a new language.

Safe and multicultural environment: The country is known for its safety and welcoming, diverse society.

Studying In Singapore Without IELTS

Several Singaporean universities waive the IELTS requirement for applicants who:

Have completed prior education in English-medium institutions and can submit a Medium of Instruction (MOI) letter.

Take alternative English proficiency tests such as TOEFL or the Duolingo English Test.

Clear university-conducted interviews designed to assess English language proficiency.

This flexibility allows students to access fully funded scholarships while meeting academic and eligibility requirements.



Leading Singapore Universities Without IELTS Requirement



National University of Singapore (NUS)

Programmes: Undergraduate, Master's, PhD

IELTS alternative: MOI letter or university interview

Website: nus.edu.sg

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Programmes: Engineering, Business, Science

IELTS alternative: TOEFL, PTE, or MOI letter

Website: ntu.edu.sg

Singapore Management University (SMU)

Programmes: Business, Law, Social Sciences

IELTS alternative: Interview or previous English-taught degree

Website: smu.edu.sg



Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD)

Programmes: Engineering, Architecture, Design

IELTS alternative: TOEFL or MOI letter

Website: sutd.edu.sg

Singapore Institute Of Technology (SIT)

Programmes: Applied Sciences, Engineering, Health Sciences

IELTS alternative: Previous English-medium education

Website: singaporetech.edu.sg

Fully Funded Scholarships In Singapore 2026

Singapore Government Scholarship (SINGA)

Coverage: Full tuition fees, monthly stipend, establishment allowance, airfare

Eligibility: International students (Master's and PhD)

Website: a-star.edu.sg/scholarships



NUS Graduate Scholarship For ASEAN Nationals



Coverage: Tuition fees and living allowance, bond-free

Eligibility: ASEAN students (Undergraduate, Master's, PhD)

Website: nus.edu.sg/admissions#scholarships



NTU Research Scholarship

Coverage: Full tuition fees, monthly stipend, airfare

Eligibility: Open to global applicants (Undergraduate, Master's, PhD)

Website: ntu.edu.sg

SMU Global Impact Scholarship

Coverage: Full tuition fees and living expenses

Eligibility: Exceptional Singaporean and international students (Undergraduate, Master's, PhD)

Website: admissions.smu.edu.sg

A*STAR Scholarships

Coverage: Tuition fees, living stipend, airfare for STEM students (Master's and PhD)

Website: a-star.edu.sg/scholarships

Essential Documents For Scholarship Applications

Academic transcripts

Medium of Instruction (MOI) letter

Passport copy

CV or resume

Statement of Purpose (SOP) or motivation letter

Letters of recommendation

Completed scholarship application form

Student Visa Process

After securing admission, international students must apply for a Student Pass through the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) through ica.gov.sg.

Singapore's flexible language requirements, high-quality education system, and comprehensive scholarship programmes make it an attractive destination for students seeking fully funded study-abroad opportunities without the barrier of IELTS.