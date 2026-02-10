Planning To Study In US? UCSC Silicon Valley Offers $1,000 Merit Scholarship

Planning to study in the US for its quality education, global degree recognition, and strong prospects for high-paying jobs? The UCSC Silicon Valley International Student Merit Scholarship could support international students enrolling in certificate-based programmes at the university's Silicon Valley campus.

The scholarship offers a one-time award of USD 1,000 (around Rs 90,500), which will be applied as a reduction to the International Student Fee during the student's first quarter of enrolment. It is available to new, full-time F-1 international students admitted to eligible UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programmes.

Designed for international graduates and early-career professionals, UCSC Silicon Valley Extension programmes combine academic instruction with applied learning. The curriculum features project-based coursework aligned with current industry practices and focuses on practical skills relevant to technology, business, and innovation-driven sectors in the US and global markets.

PK Agarwal, Dean of UCSC Silicon Valley, said interest among Indian students in short-term, professionally focused US programmes is steadily increasing.

"Studying in Silicon Valley provides insight into how technology-driven industries operate in practice. At UCSC Silicon Valley, our Extension programmes are built around applied learning models and focus on developing skills relevant to today's professional environments. The International Student Merit Scholarship is intended to support international students as they begin their academic journey in the US," he said.

Sharing her experience, Somiya D, an alumna of the Project and Programme Management Certificate programme, said the course helped bridge the gap between academics and workplace requirements. "The instructors used industry-based examples and real-time scenarios, making it easier to apply what we learned directly to our work," she said.

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible, applicants must:

Apply as new F-1 international students

Meet all admission requirements for their chosen certificate programme

Submit complete application documentation

Enrol full-time as per visa regulations

The scholarship is not available to continuing students, part-time enrolments, or applicants on non-F-1 visa categories.

Applicants must submit a separate scholarship application, including a 300-500 word personal statement outlining academic goals, professional interests, and reasons for applying. Scholarship applications must be submitted one month before the respective programme application deadline.

Application Deadlines

Fall: June 15

Winter: October 15

Spring: January 15

Summer: April 1

Students are advised to consider visa processing timelines while planning their applications. Scholarship recipients must maintain full-time enrolment (12 units per quarter), secure a minimum GPA of 3.0, remain in valid F-1 visa status, and comply with all academic and orientation requirements.

More details on eligibility, application requirements, and deadlines are available on the official UCSC Silicon Valley website.

About UCSC Silicon Valley Extension

University of California, Santa Cruz - Silicon Valley Professional Education is the professional education arm of UC Santa Cruz. It offers accredited, industry-aligned programmes through short-term certificates and skill-focused courses, delivered via project-based learning, internships, and OPT opportunities. Certified by WSCUC, the institution serves a global learner community and works closely with regional and international industry partners.