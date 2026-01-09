Irish Government Offers Fully Funded Scholarships For 2026 Intake, Check Details

Are you planning to study abroad and looking for fully funded scholarships beyond the traditional destinations of the US, UK, and Canada? You can explore options in Europe, where several countries are attracting students by offering fully funded scholarships that cover annual stipends, tuition fees, and research expenses.

Among these, the Irish Government is offering fully funded scholarships to international students for the 2026 intake.

The scholarships are open to both European Union and international students and support studies in Ireland at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels, including MS programs leading to a PhD. The application deadline is March 12, 2026.

Under the programme, selected candidates will receive an annual stipend of 19,000 euros ((approximately Rs 20 lakh). In addition, the scholarship covers tuition fees up to 5,750 euros (approximately Rs 6 lakh) per year, including non-EU fees, along with research support of 3,250 euros (Rs 3.40 lakh) per annum.

The scholarship can be availed for a wide range of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, allowing students from diverse academic backgrounds to apply.

A large number of Irish institutions are part of the programme. Eligible universities and institutes include Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick, Maynooth University, National University of Ireland Galway, Dublin City University, Technological University Dublin, and several Institutes of Technology across Ireland.

Applications for the Ireland Government Scholarship 2026 must be submitted online through the official scholarship portal before the deadline. Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, course requirements and institutional guidelines while applying.

With comprehensive financial support and access to globally ranked Irish universities, the programme offers a significant pathway for students seeking fully funded international education opportunities in 2026.