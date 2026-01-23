What Makes Canada A Preferred Study Destination In 2026

Canada continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for international students, and Indian students remain a significant part of this trend in 2026. Every year, thousands of students from India choose Canadian universities, attracted by world-class education, global exposure, and strong career prospects.

In 2024 alone, over 4,27,000 Indian students enrolled in Canadian institutions. The appeal lies not only in the quality of education but also in opportunities for post-study work and long-term settlement. Canadian degrees are widely recognised worldwide, giving students an edge in global career pathways.

Flexible Admissions and English Proficiency Requirements

Canadian universities are increasingly adapting to international student needs, offering more flexible admission processes. One notable change is the acceptance of modern English proficiency tests, such as the Duolingo English Test. This digital-first approach allows students to apply without travelling to test centres, manage costs, and receive results quickly. Leading institutions, including members of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities, now accept these scores for undergraduate admissions.

Post-Study Opportunities In Canada

The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program remains a key reason why Indian students favour Canada. Eligible graduates can work for up to three years, enabling them to:

Gain international work experience

Strengthen their CVs

Recover education costs

Explore long-term career or residency opportunities

Few countries provide this balance between high-quality education and employability.

Canada's Leading Universities

Canada's academic strength is anchored by its U15 research universities, including the University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo, McMaster University, University of Alberta, and Queen's University.

Studying at these institutions offers:

Globally recognised degrees

Access to cutting-edge research and labs

Connections with industry and startups

Diverse, international classrooms

Pathways to global careers

Improving Bilateral Ties With India

Recent developments have further strengthened Canada's appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Canada in June 2025 for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, engaging in discussions with Prime Minister Mark Carney. The leaders focused on energy security, technology, digital transformation, and higher education collaboration. They also agreed to restart senior-level engagements and trade negotiations, signalling stable and growing India-Canada relations.