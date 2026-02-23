Planning To Study In France? Check Living Costs, Fees And Top Institutions

Study Abroad In France 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron recently reiterated that France aims to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030. Following this announcement, the French Embassy in India introduced several measures to attract Indian students, including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa. It also proposed the creation of "international classes" - specialised programmes offering intensive French language training along with academic preparation.

This move provides a significant boost for students planning to study in France. However, let's first understand the basics, such as living expenses and top academic institutions.

Study Abroad: Cost of Living

Most students need between 600 and 800 euros per month to cover expenses such as food, transportation and housing. The amount required generally depends on where you live in France, the programme you choose and the type of accommodation you select.

For example, living in Paris is considerably more expensive. However, students can reduce costs by enrolling in a public institution and sharing accommodation with roommates. Living expenses are more affordable outside the capital, but if you choose a private institution and live alone in an apartment, costs can rise quickly. Careful planning and budgeting can help students manage their expenses comfortably while studying in France.

According to Campus France India, "Taking all these factors into account, the average monthly student budget is around 1,000 euros in Paris and 800 euros elsewhere."

Public University Fees

For non-EU students, differentiated registration fees apply if you are enrolling for the first time in a Bachelor's, Master's or engineering programme for the 2025-2026 academic year at an institution that falls under the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and if you are not permanently settled in France. The French government covers nearly two-thirds of the actual cost of education. As a result, the annual registration fee is 2,895 euros for a Bachelor's (Licence) degree and 3,941 euros for a Master's degree.

Top Universities in France

Universite France (Global Rank 28)

Institut Polytechnique de Paris (Global Rank 41)

Universite Paris-Saclay (Global Rank 70)

Sorbonne University (Global Rank 72)

Currently, France hosts around 10,000 Indian students. President Macron stated that the country aims to increase this number by an additional 20,000 by 2030.