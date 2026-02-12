Indian Students Going Abroad Drop 31% In Two Years, Government Data Reveals

The number of Indian students going abroad for higher education has steadily declined over the past three years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statistics shared by Majumdar, over 9.08 lakh Indians travelled overseas for study in 2023, a number that fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025. The data is based on information provided by Union home ministry's Bureau of Immigration (BoI) for the period 2023 to 2025.

"Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice, which is contingent on a variety of factors such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies, aptitude for particular branch of studies etc. The government recognises the reality of a global workplace, especially in an era of knowledge economy," the MoS said.

"A successful, prosperous, and influential expats is viewed as an asset for India. The government's efforts are also aimed at harnessing the potential of the expats, including the sharing of knowledge and expertise," he added.

The Minister said the government has taken multiple steps under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to improve the quality of higher education within India. These include upgrading infrastructure, strengthening accreditation, promoting research and innovation and expanding digital education initiatives.

"To offer global-quality education within India, foreign universities have been allowed to set up campuses in the country. So far, 14 foreign institutions have received approval, while five overseas universities have been cleared to operate in GIFT City, Gujarat," Majumdar said.