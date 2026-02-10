Russia Tops List For Exploitation Complaints By Indian Students Abroad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data has revealed a sharp rise in complaints of exploitation and racial discrimination by Indian students in Russia, making it the highest reporting country among 196 destinations worldwide. In response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha last week, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh said that in 2025 Indian missions registered more than 350 complaints from students studying abroad, of which over 200 were from Russia alone. This marked a notable increase from 66 complaints in 2023 to 201 last year (196 with Indian embassy in Moscow and five as consulate general in Saint Petersburg).

Russia has long been among the most popular destinations for Indian students, particularly those pursuing medicine and engineering. Recent estimates suggest that more than 31,000 Indian students were enrolled in Russian universities as of 2024, drawn by relatively affordable fees, simpler admission procedures and recognised degrees.

Following Russia in the count of complaints were Georgia with 20 and Kyrgyzstan with 14 registered cases in 2025. Data consolidated over four years also shows that France recorded 97 complaints by Indian students with its Paris mission.

Students and community groups have highlighted a range of issues including exploitation, denial of wages, harassment and racial discrimination. The rise in complaints comes amid broader concerns over the safety and well-being of Indian students overseas, including reports of violent incidents involving Indian students in Russia.

The latest such incident happened in Russia's Ufa where four Indians were injured in a knife attack.

The minister, while replying to the question in Lok Sabha, also said that the government accords high safety and security of Indian students abroad.

"The Government of India accords highest priority to the safety, protection and wellbeing of Indian workers as well as Indian students abroad. There are established channels to enable them to reach out to the Embassy/Consulate in case they need any assistance. They can contact the Embassy/Consulate through walk-in, email, multilingual 24x7 emergency numbers, WhatsApp number, grievance redressal portal like MADAD/CPGRAMS/eMigrate, and social media etc," Singh said in his response.

The minister added that that the Centre has established a robust institutional framework to promote safe and legal migration while ensuring welfare and safety and preventing exploitation of Indians abroad, including Indian workers.