4 Indian Students Injured After Knife Attack In Russian College: Embassy

Four Indian students were among several people who were injured in an attack in Russia's Ufa, the Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

The embassy's post came hours after the local media reported a stabbing attack in the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic.

The local media said two police officers were also injured.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the State Medical University in Ufa, and stabbed several students, news agency PTI reported.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Russia's Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk told the news website RTVI.

There is speculation there could be two attackers, according to chatter on credible Russian Telegram channels. One of them, a 15-year-old teen, has been admitted to a hospital and is in a serious condition.

Many Indian students go to Russia, and before the war, to Ukraine to study medicine.