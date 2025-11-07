Indian Student In Russia Steps Out To 'Buy Milk', Goes Missing, Body Found

The body of a 22-year-old Indian student, who went missing in Russia's Ufa city 19 days ago, was recovered from a dam on Thursday.

Ajit Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Kaphanwada village in Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan's Alwar, joined Bashkir State Medical University for an MBBS course in 2023.

He went missing in Ufa on October 19 this year. Sources said the student left his hostel at around 11am, saying he was going to buy milk, but did not return.

Alwar Saras Dairy chairman Nitin Sangwan said Chaudhary's body was found in a dam adjacent to the White River.

There was no immediate statement from the Indian Embassy in Russia but they informed Chaudhary's family about his death on Thursday, the sources said.

Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar said Chaudhary's clothes, mobile phone and shoes were found near the riverbank 19 days ago. He alleged an "untoward incident occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances".

"Ajit, from Kaphanwada village, had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes and by pooling their hard-earned money to pursue medical studies. Today's news of Ajit's body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family; in suspicious circumstances, we have lost a promising young boy," he said in a post on X on Thursday.

"The family was extremely distraught upon hearing the news of the 22-year-old boy's disappearance; the entire family had been making efforts and prayers for his safe return," he added.

रूस में दिवाली से लापता अलवर के लक्ष्मणगढ़ निवासी और MBBS के छात्र अजीत सिंह चौधरी का शव मिलने की ख़बर से मन व्यथित है।



कफ़नवाड़ा गाँव के अजीत को उनके परिवार ने बड़ी उम्मीदों और परिश्रम के साथ पैसे जुटाकर डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई करने के लिए रूस भेजा था। करीब 19 दिन पहले वहाँ नदी किनारे… — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) November 6, 2025

The Congress leader urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring the student's body to India. "An untoward incident has occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances; it must be investigated with complete seriousness. The family should not have to run around your offices anymore," he said.

The All India Medical Students' Association (HQs) Foreign Medical Students Wing - the foreign wing of the All India Medical Students' Association - has also approached Jaishankar over the matter.

"His friends studying at the same university have confirmed the identification of the body," the association said.

The university is yet to issue a statement on the student's death.