US MBA Enrolments Drop 45%: Why Indian Students Prefer Asia And Europe

The global business education landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. According to the GMAC 2025 Application Trends Survey, the United States is losing its long-standing dominance as the top destination for Indian MBA aspirants. Indian student enrolments at US universities fell sharply by 45% in August 2025. While the US saw an overall 3% decline in international applications, interest in other regions surged: foreign applications to Indian management programs rose by 25%, and applications to East and Southeast Asian programmes jumped 42%.

This shift signals more than a temporary trend. It marks a fundamental change in where the world's future business leaders are choosing to study.

The "Visa Chill": Policy Barriers Diverting Indian Talent

The key driver behind the 45% enrolment drop in the US is an environment of heightened administrative uncertainty. Deans and admissions leaders point to geopolitical shifts and stricter immigration policies as factors redirecting the global flow of talent.

The Deposit Dilemma: US institutions report that 90% of admitted Indian students who failed to enrol had already paid their deposits.

Administrative Hurdles: The suspension of student visa interviews in May 2025 and stricter vetting procedures created a bottleneck, leaving thousands of qualified Indian candidates unable to reach campuses.

Waning Sentiment: By the end of 2025, 40% of prospective international students expressed a lower likelihood of studying in the US, citing political signals and uncertainties around post-study work opportunities such as H-1B and OPT programs.

Economic Pressures: Rupee Weakness and ROI Concerns

Financial considerations are further influencing student decisions.

Currency Volatility: The Indian rupee hit record lows against the US dollar in late 2025, significantly increasing the cost of a US MBA and prompting students to prioritise affordability over institutional prestige.

Regional Alternatives: Programmes in Continental Europe (excluding the UK) saw an 11% rise in applications, positioning themselves as accessible and cost-effective alternatives to US programs.

A Return To Tradition: Two-Year MBA Programmes Surge

While flexible formats are seeing declining interest, full-time two-year MBAs remain highly sought after.

The "Gold Standard": Full-time, two-year MBA programs were the only format to see growth in both domestic and international applications in 2025.

Decline of Flexibility: Executive MBAs (-15%), Flex MBAs (-14%), and Part-time MBAs (-10%) all experienced significant drops as students moved away from hybrid and part-time options.

The AI Mandate: Curriculum Over Geography

Indian MBA aspirants are increasingly prioritising future-ready curricula over traditional location prestige.

84% of graduate management programs now integrate AI into their academic offerings.

Demand for AI-focused decision-making courses (59%) and practical AI simulations (57%) is rising, with Asian and European institutions aggressively competing with US schools in this space.



"The 2025 Application Trends Survey confirms that candidates continue to value graduate management education, but shifts in where and how they want to study are already underway. With programs around the world reporting the effects of new visa policies and economic uncertainty, more applicants interested in studying abroad are looking beyond established global destinations to emerging markets expanding their international reach," said Joy Jones, GMAC CEO.



"To maximise impact in today's market, schools must continue to cultivate the untapped potential of their domestic talent pipeline and clearly articulate the return on investment they provide through curricula that meet emerging industry needs, candidate-preferred delivery formats, and alumni-focused lifelong learning opportunities," she added.