Study MBBS In Russia 2026: Top 15 Medical Colleges For Indian Students

Study Abroad Russia 2026: Russia has been one of the top choices among Indian students aiming to pursue MBBS and other medical programs because of the low fees, globally recognised universities, advanced infrastructure and English medium courses.

The QS Global University rankings 2026 mention Lomonosov and Baumnan as the top choices for medical students with 10,049 and 4,417 international students currently studying.

Here are the top 15 medical universities in Russia, Indian students can aim to study and pursue their career in

Lomonosov Moscow State University- Rank 1

Bauman Moscow State Technical University- Rank 2

RUDN University- Rank 3

Saint Petersburg State University- Rank 4

HSE University- Rank 5

Kazan (Volga region) Federal University- Rank 6

Novosibirsk State University- Rank 7

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT / Moscow Phystech)- Rank 8

Tomsk State University- Rank 9

Ural Federal University - UrFU- Rank 10

National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute)- Rank 11

Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University- Rank 12

MGIMO University- Rank 13

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University- Rank 14

ITMO University- Rank 15

Why Study MBBS in Russia?

Russia's rich culture, long history, and friendly atmosphere make it an appealing choice for international students, helping them feel comfortable as they settle into a new environment.

Affordable Tuition: Russia offers cost-effective medical education compared to many other countries.

Globally Recognised Universities: The country hosts numerous prestigious and internationally recognised universities offering medical programs.

Modern Infrastructure: Russian medical universities feature advanced infrastructure, equipped with up-to-date medical tools and facilities..

English-Taught Programs: Many universities provide MBBS courses in English, allowing international students to study comfortably without facing language barriers and focus fully on their academics.