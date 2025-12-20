Study Abroad In 2026: What Parents Want To Know Before Finalising A University

Study Abroad In 2026: Planning to send your child abroad for higher studies in 2026? Most families have already assessed finances, visas, scholarships, and entrance requirements. However, conversations among Indian parents are shifting beyond rankings and popular destinations.

The focus is now firmly on return on investment, employability, affordability, safety, and long-term career outcomes.

According to OneStep Global, a market-entry firm specialising in higher education, parents are evaluating international education with greater scrutiny amid rising costs, policy changes, and evolving job-market expectations. A global degree is expected to deliver in-demand skills, work exposure, and career clarity-not just international credentials.

Against this backdrop, these are the five key questions parents are asking before committing to a university in 2026.

Q1. What are the career outcomes and placement prospects?

Answer: In 2026, a degree alone no longer guarantees employment. Career outcomes depend on programme relevance, work-visa pathways, and access to practical experience during study.

Parents should look beyond placement percentages and assess actual outcomes-job roles, sectors, timelines, and median salaries. Universities that publish transparent graduate data are more reliable than marketing claims. Programmes offering internships, co-op terms, industry projects, or applied research provide a clear employability advantage.

Leading institutions are also investing in long-term career support. OneStep Global currently manages alumni career success teams in India for universities such as the University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow, supporting graduates with global hiring readiness and cross-border mobility.

Parents should assess career momentum, not just the first job. The right programme builds skills, networks, and adaptability that compound over time.

Q2. How credible and recognised is the university or programme?

Answer: Rankings alone no longer define credibility. Parents now prioritise employer recognition, professional accreditation, and regulatory acceptance, especially for students who may return to India or work across markets.

Programme-level checks are essential in regulated fields such as healthcare, life sciences, public health, and management. Accreditation, licensing alignment, and industry engagement matter more than brand value alone.

OneStep Global's Student Perception Study Report 2025 shows that Indian families increasingly trust alumni outcomes, peer referrals, and counsellor guidance over advertising-particularly in destinations like Ireland.

Reliable information sources include:

Official education bodies such as Education Ireland, Education New Zealand, and EducationUSA

University in-country representatives

Current students and alumni

Credibility today is defined by verifiable outcomes and trusted voices, not visibility.

Q3. What is the total annual cost, including tuition and living expenses?

Answer: Tuition is only part of the cost. Living expenses, accommodation, insurance, visa fees, transport, and currency fluctuations significantly impact the final outcome.

Parents should plan costs city-wise and programme-complete, not just by country. While affordability matters, it must be weighed against industry access, internship opportunities, and part-time work options. A lower-cost location with limited exposure may reduce short-term expenses but weaken long-term outcomes.

Families are also rethinking education loans as investments in employability. Programmes offering paid internships or work-integrated learning can improve value and offset costs.

Financial planning should include buffers for rent hikes or policy changes. Scholarships and part-time work should support planning, not be assumed.

Q4. How safe and supportive is the campus environment?



Answer: Safety in 2026 goes beyond physical security. It includes academic support, emotional well-being, and inclusivity.

Parents should assess access to academic advising, counselling, tutoring, and international student services-especially during the first year. A supportive transition plays a key role in academic success.

Student engagement also matters. Those who interact beyond familiar communities develop stronger communication skills, cultural intelligence, and confidence-qualities valued by global employers.

Accommodation is another factor. University-managed or vetted housing generally offers better oversight and support. Clear communication on healthcare, safety protocols, and emergency systems is essential.

A safe campus combines strong institutional systems with an inclusive student culture.

Q5. What opportunities exist for skills, internships, and real-world exposure?

Answer: Employability today depends on skills and practical exposure, not academics alone.

Strong universities integrate internships, industry projects, applied research, and work-integrated learning into the curriculum. These experiences help students translate theory into practice and make informed career choices early.

Beyond technical skills, employers value problem-solving, adaptability, digital fluency, communication, and cross-cultural competence. Institutions that invest in career coaching, employer engagement, and project-based learning better prepare students for evolving roles.

Programme flexibility-such as interdisciplinary electives, short-term certifications, and emerging skill modules-also enhances relevance.



