This UK University Invites Applications For Scholarships, Industry-Aligned Programmes

The University of Worcester, a public university in Worcester, United Kingdom, is currently accepting final applications for its January 2026 postgraduate intake, offering scholarships and a range of industry-aligned programmes aimed at preparing students for global careers.

Indian students enrolling for the January 2026 session can access merit-based scholarships of up to 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.52 lakh), along with an additional 500 pounds early payment discount for those who clear their fees in full by January 31, 2026.

Recognised as a finalist for the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 award, the University of Worcester continues to focus on student-centred learning, employability and practical training. As part of the upcoming intake, the university is offering programmes such as MBA, MSc International Business Management, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MSc Human Resource Management, and MA Education. Each programme includes a 12-month professional placement to help students gain real-world experience.

Applications for the January 2026 intake will close at the end of November 2025, with the deposit deadline set for December 1, 2025.



The university said its emphasis on practical learning is reflected in the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024, which shows that 96 per cent of Worcester graduates find employment or progress to higher study within 15 months of completing their degree.

"At Worcester, our goal is to prepare graduates who can think critically and work globally," said Nick Slade, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor (International and External Affairs).

"Indian students are an essential part of that vision. Their presence enriches our academic community and strengthens the long-standing educational partnership between India and the UK."

Worcester's postgraduate programmes combine academic learning with placements, internships and industry-led projects. Students receive dedicated career guidance, including CV-building sessions, interview preparation and networking opportunities.

For more information about scholarships, course details and the January 2026 admission process, students can visit the university's official website.

