BS Medical Students Abroad Before 2021 Must Complete One-Year Internship: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a corrigendum to its Public Notice dated December 7, 2023, clarifying regulations for Indian students who pursued or are pursuing Bachelor of Science (BS) medical courses in foreign medical institutions.

The clarification comes after the commission received multiple representations from stakeholders regarding eligibility conditions mentioned in point number two of the earlier notice. Addressing the matter, the NMC said, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated December 7, 2023, and after considering representations from stakeholders regarding students enrolled in BS courses at foreign medical institutes at the time of the FMGL Regulations 2021 notification, the Commission deliberated on the issue in its meeting held on December 16, 2025."

According to the corrigendum issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), students who had taken admission in BS courses or were studying in foreign medical institutions-either in online or physical mode-prior to the publication of the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 on November 18, 2021, will be governed by the Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

However, the commission has made it mandatory for such students to undergo an additional one-year internship in India.

Explaining the rationale, the NMC clarified, "Students who took admission in or were pursuing BS courses in foreign medical institutes-either online or in physical mode-prior to November 18, 2021, will be governed by the Screening Test Regulations, 2002. However, such students will be required to undergo an additional one-year internship in India." It added that this one-time exemption is intended to ensure adequate clinical exposure, alignment with national treatment protocols, and uniform standards in medical education and practice.

The commission further clarified that this relaxation will be treated strictly as a one-time exemption, applicable only to the specified category of students. All other provisions of the Public Notice dated December 7, 2023, along with subsequent clarifications, will remain unchanged.

The order has been circulated to State and Union Territory medical education departments and medical councils, and has also been uploaded on the official NMC website for wider dissemination and compliance.