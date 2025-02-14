NMC Issues Guidelines On Interstate Posting Of Postgraduate Medical Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reiterated that postgraduate medical students undergoing training under the District Residency Programme (DRP) should primarily be accommodated within their respective states or Union Territories. The directive, issued to medical colleges and state health authorities, emphasises strict adherence to the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER-2023).

As per Section 5.2 (V) of PGMER-2023, all MD/MS students in broad specialities must complete a mandatory three-month residential rotation in District Hospitals or the District Health System. This training aims to enhance their clinical and managerial skills while contributing to public health services.

The NMC clarified that postgraduate students in non-clinical specialities, where direct patient care is not involved, will be trained in coordination with the District Health Officer or Chief Medical Officer. Their roles may include diagnostics, laboratory services, pharmacy, forensic services, general clinical duties, managerial responsibilities, and public health program implementation. Additionally, they may be posted in research units, laboratories, or field sites of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other national research organizations.

The commission stressed that requests for interstate postings should be rare and only considered in exceptional cases. "If any state feels such a requirement, prior approval of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of NMC must be obtained before proceeding further," the directive stated.

It also flagged concerns over No Objection Certificates (NOCs) being issued without fulfilling the prescribed norms. Authorities have been instructed to strictly follow the approved procedure to ensure compliance with PGMER-2023 regulations.