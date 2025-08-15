Universities Directed Not To Offer Healthcare, Allied Courses In Online Mode

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to stop offering allied and healthcare programmes covered under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, including Psychology as a specialisation, through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode from the July-August 2025 academic session.

According to the directive, any recognition already granted to HEIs for running such programmes in the July-August 2025 session or later will be withdrawn.

In cases where programmes have multiple specialisations - such as Bachelor of Arts courses in subjects including English, Hindi, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, and others - only the specialisations covered under the NCAHP Act, 2021, will be discontinued.

The UGC has instructed that no new admissions be made to the affected programmes from the upcoming session.

All stakeholders have been urged to take note of and adhere to the decision.