Russia Offers 300 Scholarships To Indian Students For Academic Year 2026-27

The Government of the Russian Federation has announced 300 scholarships for Indian students to pursue higher education in Russia for the 2026-27 academic year. The fully funded scholarships are open across a wide range of disciplines and academic levels, offering Indian learners an opportunity to study at leading Russian universities.

Indian students can apply for undergraduate, specialist, postgraduate (master's), and doctoral programmes, as well as advanced training courses. The scholarship covers tuition fees, allowing students to study free of cost at most Russian universities, except Lomonosov Moscow State University and MGIMO.

The eligible fields of study cover medicine, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, agriculture, management, economics, humanities, mathematics, space science, aviation, sports, and the arts. Some programmes, particularly in medicine and engineering, are offered in English.

Applicants who do not speak Russian can opt for a one-year preparatory language course before beginning their main programme.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the official portal, education-in-russia.com. Submissions through any other means will not be accepted.

The selection process is conducted in two stages. In the first phase, applications will be screened based on academic performance and supporting documents such as research publications, recommendation letters, or certificates from academic competitions. Shortlisted candidates will move to the second phase, which includes university placement and visa formalities handled by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The deadline for the first stage of applications is January 15, 2026. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has clarified that it has no role in the nomination or selection of candidates.