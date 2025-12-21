School Assembly News Headlines (Dec 22): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (December 22): Morning is the perfect time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 22, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 22)

Millennials and Gen Z Dominate India's Global Travel In 2025: Niyo Report

BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Dominates Maharashtra Local Body Polls

"He Puts Everything on Opposition": PM Modi vs Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Infiltration

Revanth Reddy's "Christmas" Credit to Sonia Gandhi Draws BJP Fire

"Casteist Remarks, Unfathomable Threats": Pilot Accused of Assault Responds

G RAM G Bill, Which Will Replace MNREGA, Gets President Murmu's Assent

In A First, India's 'Baahubali' Rocket To Launch Big US Commercial Satellite

Top World Headlines (December 22)

9 Killed as Gunmen Randomly Shoot at People on Streets in South Africa

Trump's Photo Among 16 Epstein Files Disappears From US Government Website

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Vows to Follow Ideals of Radical Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

UK Sanctions Pakistani Tycoon Murtaza Lakhani For Russia Energy Role

Top Sports Headlines (December 22)

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights: India

Collapses to 156 All Out; Pak Clinches 1st Title Since 2012

Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup Sacking: Report Reveals 'Real Reason' Behind Snub

"It Sucks": Ben Stokes Vows England Will Bounce Back After Losing Ashes

Top Education Headlines (December 22)