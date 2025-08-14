"Nobody Above Law": Actor Darshan's Bail Cancelled By Supreme Court

In a major setback for popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Supreme Court has cancelled his bail in the chilling murder case of a 33-year-old fan, who was kidnapped, assaulted and killed allegedly by the actor and his fans.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed the order, setting aside an earlier Karnataka High Court ruling.

"We considered the grant of bail as well as cancellation, and it is evident that the high court order reflects mechanical exercise of power... The grant of bail will impact the trial, and the witnesses can be influenced," observed Justice Mahadevan.

Praising him for penning down the order, Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, "J Mahadevan has pronounced a very erudite judgment. It is ineffable. It conveys a message that however big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law."

Renukaswamy, 33, died of a "shock haemorrhage" due to multiple blunt injuries, his autopsy report had said.

Darshan was initially arrested in the case, but was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court last December.

Renukaswamy's father welcomed the Supreme Court order and said it has reinforced his faith in the judiciary.

"When he got bail from the high court, we were stressed, but the government appealed to the Supreme Court and today that bail has been cancelled. The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law," he said.