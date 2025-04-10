Actor Darshan Attends Film Event, Skips Renuka Swamy Murder Trial Over 'Back Pain'

Karnataka actor Darshan Thoogudeepa - a key accused in the kidnap, assault, and murder of Renuka Swamy in June last year - was seen at a special screening of his latest movie, 'Vamana', in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. This was hours after he skipped a court date citing back pain.

His lawyers had claimed the actor suffered a recurrence of pain reported while in prison in Bellary last year; he had then refused treatment at a local hospital and demanded to be taken to Bengaluru.

Days later he got bail on medical grounds and was admitted to a city hospital.

Told of the actor's no-show, the court was less than impressed, and warned Thoogudeepa to be present for all future proceedings. No further excuses will be accepted, the court said, in a hearing that included the actor asking for the return of Rs 75 lakh in cash seized from his home.

All the other accused, including the actor's partner, Pavithra Gowda, were present.

All accused got regular bail last year on condition they attend every court date.

Thoogudeepa and the others are accused of conspiring to kidnap, torture, and murder Renuka Swamy - his body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru - after he allegedly sent obscene text messages to, and made derogatory social media posts about, Pavithra Gowda.

A total of 17 people have been charged.

The cops also believe Thoogudeepa may have paid as much as Rs 50 lakh to four men involved in the planning and execution of the gruesome crime, including arranging for Renuka Swamy to be brought from Chitradurga district to the state capital, a distance of 200 km.

This, the police believe, includes Rs 30 lakh to a man called Pradosh (alias Pawan) to handle all aspects of the abduction and murder, as well as disposal of the body. Two others - Nikhil and Keshavamurthy were given Rs 5 lakh each for their roles in the murder and dumping the body.

Also Rs 5 lakh was to be paid to the families of two men - Raghavendra and Karthik - for submitting false confessions and going to prison in place of Darshan, Gowda, and the others.

Arrested in June last year, Thoogudeepa got regular bail in December from the Karnataka High Court, but that was after a whole separate controversy over his five-star life in prison.