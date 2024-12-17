Actor Darshan's Associate Pavithra Gowda Released From Jail In Fan Murder Case

Renukaswamy's body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's associate Pavithra Gowda was released from the Bengaluru Central Prison where she was jailed over the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan, arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy on June 8, appeared at a Bengaluru Sessions Court on Monday to complete the bail formalities.

The actor had been hospitalised for over six weeks due to back pain at BGS Hospital in Kengeri, where no surgical procedures were performed. Seven other accused were also granted bail on Friday.

Renukaswamy's body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Initially, four individuals surrendered to the police claiming responsibility, citing a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements revealed a conspiracy involving Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

In Chitradurga, Renukaswamy's father, Kashinath Shivanagouda, expressed faith in the judiciary.

"I got to know through the media that the criminals who killed my son got bail. I don't have the details of it. We have faith in the judiciary. Bail may have been granted, but we have firm belief that the accused will be punished," he said.

Darshan's fans erupted in celebrations following the bail announcement, gathering outside BGS Hospital and performing rituals