2 Arrested For Online Death, Rape Threats To Actor Divya Spandana

Two individuals have been arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly posting derogatory, threatening and vulgar comments aimed at actor and former Mandya Member of Parliament Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya. Further, 11 individuals have been identified in connection with the online abuse.

The arrests come after Ramya filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner on July 28 against 43 social media accounts, seeking legal action against those who posted abusive content in response to her social media posts. The online abuse included death and rape threats.

The abuse began on July 26, when Ramya expressed her appreciation for the Supreme Court's observations in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused. She demanded justice for the victim's family.

Following her posts, several users responded with misogynistic, obscene, and threatening comments.

Based on her complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case and tracked down several social media accounts responsible for the offensive content. The now arrested accused Obanna and Gangadhar were identified, detained, and during interrogation, reportedly confessed to the crime.

The police have also identified 11 more individuals involved in similar online abuse, and legal proceedings are being initiated against them. In total, more than 48 accounts have been flagged for posting such derogatory content, and efforts are ongoing to trace all those involved.

When asked whether the accused were fans of actor Darshan, Bengaluru Police chief Seemant Kumar Singh said that aspect was still under investigation. "CCB and cybercrime police are actively working on the case," he said.

Following the action, Ms Spandana thanked the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Mr Singh and said a firm stand has been taken against "misogynistic aggression". "The message is clear: It is difficult to escape the hand of law when it comes to protecting women's dignity and ensuring safety in our city," she said.