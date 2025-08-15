Boy Killed, Many Injured In Cylinder Blast In Bengaluru, 6 Houses Damaged

A 10-year-old boy was killed while nine others were injured in a cylinder blast in central Bengaluru's Wilson Garden this morning. Around six houses were damaged in the explosion in the tightly packed Chinnayanpalya, where houses mostly share the same boundary. The injured were taken to a hospital, and the rescue work is still on, said an official.

A cylinder leak is suspected to have caused the blast. But Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that it is too early to ascertain the exact cause.

A three-member family lived in the rented house where the blast occurred, the Police Commissioner told reporters. While the man had left for work in the morning, his wife and child were injured in the blast. The death was reported from a neighbouring house, he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the blast site later in the day and expressed condolences to the victim's family. "A boy named Mubarak has died. There is information that nine people have been injured. Currently, treatment is being given to everyone. All have been admitted to hospitals and are receiving treatment," said the Chief Minister.

He has also announced a Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the victim's family. Besides, the cost of treatment of the injured will be borne by the government, he said.

The police control room had received a call about the blast around 8.30 am. Soon, the bomb disposal squad, anti-terrorism squad, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and the local police were informed, the Police Commissioner said earlier.

"We are clearing the houses that are damaged, investigation is on," said Mr Kumar.