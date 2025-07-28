Actor Divya Spandana Files Complaint Over Online Abuse After Darshan Bail Case Post

Actor and former MP Divya Spandana aka Ramya has filed a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner after facing a barrage of online abuse, rape threats, and vulgar messages from supporters of actor Darshan.

The abuse followed her social media post welcoming the Supreme Court's sharp observations against the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to actor Darshan in the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case.

Ms Spandana had posted: "Supreme Court is a ray of hope for the common people of India - justice for the family of Renukaswamy."

SC is a ray of hope for the common people of India- justice for the family of Renukaswamy

Her comment, which came in support of the Renukaswamy family's quest for justice, quickly drew a flood of threats and offensive messages from Darshan's supporters.

In response, Ms Spandana approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, seeking action against the online abuse and the removal of objectionable content from social media platforms.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has written to the city's top cop, asking for an investigation and strict action against the accused. Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured that firm action will be taken.

"On the 24th of July, the Supreme Court put out a statement saying that they're not pleased with the fact that the High Court had given bail to actor Darshan. And I just put out the newspaper report with a tweet saying, 'Supreme Court is a ray of hope for the common people of India, and I hope there will be justice for Renukaswamy.' That's it," she said.

She added that what followed was horrific.

"Darshan supporters started trolling me. They said, instead of Renukaswamy, you should have been murdered. And they sent me rape threats and vulgar, sexual messages. I thought it's about time someone acted because it reflects how low society has sunk," Ms Spandana said.

Ms Spandana also drew a Dharmasthala parallel to the case: "If you look at Dharmasthala, we talk about 500 bodies of women and young girls who are buried. That tells you this is about the mindset these men carry. If we don't speak up, harassment will continue. We hear every day about rape and murder. That's why I filed the complaint."

She has filed a complaint against 43 social media accounts, identifying those responsible for the most obscene and threatening content.

"There were a lot more, but I just pulled out the ones that were really, really obscene," she said.

Police have begun investigating the matter.