DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva Likely To Be Opposition's Veep Candidate: Sources

The Opposition INDIA bloc is likely to pick the DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as its Vice-Presidential candidate, in a strategic move that would pit the senior Tamil Nadu politician against another from his state in the upcoming election and overcome the key hurdle posed by regional politics, said sources. The official nominee will be known only after Opposition parties meet this evening at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's house to decide on their candidate.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, one of the BJP's tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu, is the NDA's candidate for the September 9 election, the central ruling party had announced last evening.

The untimely Vice-Presidential election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, officially over health concerns, though sources had later pointed out differences with the BJP that ought to have forced the senior Jat leader to an early exit.

Choosing Mr Siva as its candidate could help the Opposition navigate the intricacies of regional politics, the sources indicated, highlighting several factors that may go in favour of the Tamil Nadu politician.

However, it may lead to a fallout with the Trinamool Congress, a key component of the INDIA bloc. Sources within the Mamata Banerjee-led party had earlier suggested that a non-political figure be projected for the Vice-Presidential election, insisting on building a consensus unlike last time. The Trinamool had abstained from voting in the last Vice Presidential election, disagreeing with the Opposition's choice of Congress leader Margaret Alva. Mr Dhankhar had won that election.

The fact that Mr Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu would counter the NDA's South push - and draw support from southern parties, if he eventually becomes the Opposition face. More importantly, this wouldn't leave the DMK in two minds; they wouldn't think twice before supporting one of their own.

The DMK, however, has already asserted that it would support only the INDIA bloc's candidate. TKS Elangovan, spokesperson of the DMK, had called Mr Radhakrishnan's NDA candidature an "election propaganda" and said that fielding a Tamilian was not the same as being "pro-Tamil Nadu".

"Projecting a Tamilian is not pro-Tamil Nadu. Otherwise, the BJP is against Tamil Nadu. They are not giving proper funds. For everything, they are not supporting Tamil Nadu in all terms," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview yesterday, saying that the BJP "does not want Tamil Nadu to prosper".

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran has described Mr Radhakrishnan's nomination as a moment of pride for the Tamils, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect in his political career.

"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised," said PM Modi in an online post.

After the BJP's parliamentary board's decision to project Mr Radhakrishnan as its face, party chief JP Nadda had hoped that the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate, though the INDIA bloc had already asserted it would field its own candidate.

The last date for filing nomination for the Vice-Presidential election is August 22.