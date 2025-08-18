"Moment Of Pride For Tamils": Tamil Nadu BJP Chief On Veep Pick CP Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has described the nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for the Vice Presidential race as a moment of pride for Tamils, while also turning the spotlight on the ruling DMK for its refusal to extend support.

In a detailed statement, Mr Nagendran said Mr Radhakrishnan's elevation was "a recognition of Tamil Nadu's contribution to the nation," thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA leadership.

"Dr CP Radhakrishnan has always stood for Tamil values while serving the country. His victory will be a proud moment for every Tamil household," Mr Nagendran said.

Mr Nagendran also sharpened the political edge, reminding the DMK of its earlier stand on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's second presidential term, which it had refused to support then.

"This is an opportunity for the DMK to correct its historic blunder of not supporting the re-election of our beloved son of the soil, Dr Kalam. By refusing to support another Tamil, the DMK risks once again being on the wrong side of history," he declared.

The DMK, while welcoming Mr Radhakrishnan's nomination, has already ruled out support, citing ideological opposition to the BJP. But the BJP sees this as an opening - portraying the DMK as inconsistent on Tamil pride while positioning itself as the party that elevates Tamil leaders to national prominence.

Mr Radhakrishnan, a two-time MP from Coimbatore, former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and currently Maharashtra Governor, enjoys cross-party goodwill, including with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

His nomination, if it sails through, would make him the third Vice President from Tamil Nadu, after Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and R Venkataraman, who also rose to become Presidents.

For the BJP, the symbolism matters. Facing sustained criticism from the DMK over alleged Hindi imposition, NEET, and fund allocation, the party is leveraging Mr Radhakrishnan's candidature to soften its image in the state and project itself as a party of inclusivity.

Strategically, Mr Radhakrishnan's roots in the western region - where the BJP has a modest but growing base - add electoral weight. The region is also a stronghold of its ally AIADMK.

With the BJP commanding a majority in Parliament, Mr Radhakrishnan's election is assured. But the larger battle, party insiders say, is about reshaping public perception in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP hopes to use this symbolic victory to take the DMK's dominance ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.