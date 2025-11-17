42 Indians Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision Near Medina In Saudi Arabia: Reports

At least 42 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina. Many of those who died are believed to be Indian nationals, according to local media in Saudi Arabia.

The bus was reportedly on its way from Macca to Madina when the crash happened around 1.30 am IST near Mufrihat. Most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana, Khaleej Times reported.

According to a Gulf News report, many passengers were reportedly asleep at the time, leaving them little chance to escape when the bus burst into flames after the collision.

The report said at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Government Issues Helplines

The Telangana government has said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked officials in New Delhi to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

The government also has the Resident Commissioner to collect the details of the number of victims from Telangana in the accident, and a control room has been set up in the state secretariat.

The government has also issued control room numbers -- +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.

The Indian embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24x7 control room and issued a toll-free helpline number (8002440003) for assistance.

Owaisi Reacts

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 umrah pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He said that he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who assured him that they were gathering information about the accident.

Reports said around 16 Umrah pilgrims who had travelled through two Hyderabad-based agencies, Al-Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels, were among the people killed in the devastating bus fire.

Owaisi also requested that the central government bring the bodies back to India and provide proper medical treatment to the injured.

Foreign Minister Reacts

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reacted and said he was deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a post on X.