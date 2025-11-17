Advertisement

"Embassy, Consulate Giving Full Support": S Jaishankar On Saudi Bus Crash

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock at the bus accident, involving at least 42 Indians, in Saudi Arabia.

"Embassy, Consulate Giving Full Support": S Jaishankar On Saudi Bus Crash
New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock at the bus accident involving at least 42 Indians in Saudi Arabia. Jaishankar said that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are giving full support.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident

A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker at around 1:30 am (IST) near Mufrihat, according to preliminary reports. Most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana, Khaleej Times reported.

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that at least 42 people from Hyderabad have died.

"Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire... I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary," Owaisi told the news agency ANI.

"I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment," he said.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah called it a "tragic" bus accident, and set up a 24x7 control room -- 8002440003.

