5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates: Tragedy struck near Medina, Saudi Arabia on Monday where 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are dead following a devastating collision between a bus and a tanker. The victims were traveling from Mecca to Medina when the bus caught fire. 

Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Foreign Secretary, urging the Union Government and EAM Jaishankar to prioritise retrieving the bodies and ensuring proper medical care for any injured survivors.

Here Are The Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates:

Nov 17, 2025 12:38 (IST)
Saudi Bus Accident: "Deeply Saddened To Hear About The Tragic Accident": Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Nov 17, 2025 12:35 (IST)
"Bus Jal Gayi, Driver Bach Gaya": Hyderabadi Eyewitness On Saudi Bus Crash

A man, said to be from Hyderabad, witnessed the Saudi Arabia bus crash and informed people back home, urging them to check on their family members on the way to Medina. A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker at around 1:30 am (IST) near Mufrihat. At least 45 people are feared dead.

Nov 17, 2025 12:34 (IST)
All About Lone Survivor In Saudi Bus Accident That Killed 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims

One person survived the horrific bus accident that killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina on Monday. Mohd Abdul Shoiab, 24, was reportedly sitting near the driver when the bus en route from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker, according to sources.

Nov 17, 2025 12:22 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: "My Thoughts With Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow following a tragic accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which involved Indian nationals. He confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaged in providing all necessary assistance to those affected.

Nov 17, 2025 12:08 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: Distressed Relatives Rush To Hyderabad Travel Agency Office

Dozens of relatives of Indian pilgrims rushed to the travel agency's office in Hyderabad upon hearing about the road accident involving Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia.

More than 40 people, mostly from Hyderabad, were reportedly killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Mecca to Medina caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat early Monday.

Nov 17, 2025 12:02 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: Hyderabad MLA Majid Hussain In Touch with Bereaved Families

Following the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad's Nampally MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain said he is in direct contact with the bereaved families in Hyderabad and is coordinating with higher officials. 

He stated that he and the authorities are actively communicating, with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in touch with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

Nov 17, 2025 11:58 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: Indian Community Volunteers On Ground At Hospitals Following Bus Tragedy

Nov 17, 2025 11:53 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: "My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected": Azharuddin

Telangana's Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday expressed deep shock over the accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

"Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident," Azharuddin said in a post on X.

The minister said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay.

Nov 17, 2025 11:43 (IST)
"Bring Bodies Back": Hyderabad Families Urge Government After Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy

The bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 42 Indian pilgrims  traveling from Mecca to Madinah, has caused profound grief and panic among families in Hyderabad. Residents whose loved ones were on the ill-fated bus are urgently appealing to the Union Government for help. 

A resident of Hyderabad, said, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia and on the way to Medinah, the bus carrying them met with an accident and we have information that all people present in the bus died...We request the government to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies to India..."

Mufti Asifullah said, "A batch of 45-46 members went to Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad...The bus carrying them caught fire and as soon as we received information we contacted Al Makkah Tours & Travels. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with me...We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia..."

Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, said, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca..."




Nov 17, 2025 11:31 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: "Deeply Saddened By The Tragic Bus Accident": Kiren Rijiju

Following the horrific bus accident that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed deep shock and sorrow, confirming that authorities are actively engaged with Embassy officials to gather more details and extend "all possible assistance."

Nov 17, 2025 11:23 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: Video Shows Massive Fire After Bus-Tanker Collision Kills 42 Indians In Saudi

At least 42 Indians are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday. A video shows the bus blazing as fire brigades and rescue officials arrived

Nov 17, 2025 11:22 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: Telangana In Touch With Indian Embassy For Repatriation Of Victims: Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including many from Hyderabad.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The Government of Telangana is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure all possible assistance, including support for identification and repatriation of the deceased."

Nov 17, 2025 11:19 (IST)
India Sets Up Control Room After 42 Killed In Medina Accident: What We Know So Far

The bus-tanker collision occurred around 1:30 am (IST) at a location identified as Mufrihat while the pilgrims were on their way to Medina from Mecca. Local media said at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims. However, authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Nov 17, 2025 11:17 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad Urges Centre To Take 'Urgent Steps' For Families Of 42 Indian Pilgrims Killed

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed sorrow over the "horrific" bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad. 

Extending his heartfelt condolences, he said, "I urge the Government of India to take urgent steps to support the affected families!"

Nov 17, 2025 11:12 (IST)
"Accident During Sacred Journey Extremely Painful": Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur On Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy

Nov 17, 2025 11:09 (IST)
Saudi Arabia Accident: KTR Calls For Immediate Action For Families Of Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has expressed his grief over the horrific bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia, where numerous passengers, primarily from Hyderabad, tragically lost their lives. 

In a post on X, he called upon the Telangana state government to "immediately take steps to ensure that those injured in the incident, where the bus collided with a diesel tanker while traveling from Mecca to Medina, receive better treatment."

Nov 17, 2025 10:54 (IST)
"Hyderabad Pilgrims, Hearing Only 1 Survived": A Owaisi On Saudi Bus Crash

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that at least 42 people from his Lok Sabha constituency, Hyderabad, have died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

The accident reportedly took place when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Mecca to Medina caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat.

Nov 17, 2025 10:52 (IST)
Bus Carrying Telangana Pilgrims Collided With Diesel Tanker Near Medina

Nov 17, 2025 10:47 (IST)
24x7 Control Room Set Up In Consulate General Of India In Jeddah

A 24x7 control room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under:


8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301 (WhatsApp) 

Nov 17, 2025 10:45 (IST)
EAM Jaishankar 'Deeply Shocked' By Saudi Bus Accident, Assures Support To Affected Families

Following the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed his deep shock and offered condolences. 

He confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are actively providing "the fullest support" to the affected Indian nationals and their families.

Nov 17, 2025 10:40 (IST)
Hyderabad MP Owaisi Coordinates With External Affairs Ministry, Embassy On Saudi Bus Tragedy

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Union Government and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of bodies and ensure medical treatment for any injured Hajj pilgrims following a tragic bus fire in Saudi Arabia. 

The incident involved 42 Hajj pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Medina. 

Nov 17, 2025 10:38 (IST)
Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Following Death Of Indians In Saudi Arabia

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed shock over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims.

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.

In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details:

+91 79979 59754

+91 99129 19545

