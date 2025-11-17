Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates: Tragedy struck near Medina, Saudi Arabia on Monday where 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are dead following a devastating collision between a bus and a tanker. The victims were traveling from Mecca to Medina when the bus caught fire.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Foreign Secretary, urging the Union Government and EAM Jaishankar to prioritise retrieving the bodies and ensuring proper medical care for any injured survivors.

Here Are The Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates: