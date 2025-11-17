Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates: Tragedy struck near Medina, Saudi Arabia on Monday where 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are dead following a devastating collision between a bus and a tanker. The victims were traveling from Mecca to Medina when the bus caught fire.
Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Foreign Secretary, urging the Union Government and EAM Jaishankar to prioritise retrieving the bodies and ensuring proper medical care for any injured survivors.
Here Are The Saudi Arabia Bus-Tanker Crash LIVE Updates:
Saudi Bus Accident: "Deeply Saddened To Hear About The Tragic Accident": Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
"Bus Jal Gayi, Driver Bach Gaya": Hyderabadi Eyewitness On Saudi Bus Crash
A man, said to be from Hyderabad, witnessed the Saudi Arabia bus crash and informed people back home, urging them to check on their family members on the way to Medina. A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker at around 1:30 am (IST) near Mufrihat. At least 45 people are feared dead.
All About Lone Survivor In Saudi Bus Accident That Killed 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims
One person survived the horrific bus accident that killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina on Monday. Mohd Abdul Shoiab, 24, was reportedly sitting near the driver when the bus en route from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker, according to sources.
Saudi Arabia Accident: "My Thoughts With Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones": PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow following a tragic accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which involved Indian nationals. He confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaged in providing all necessary assistance to those affected.
Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia Accident: Distressed Relatives Rush To Hyderabad Travel Agency Office
Dozens of relatives of Indian pilgrims rushed to the travel agency's office in Hyderabad upon hearing about the road accident involving Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia.
More than 40 people, mostly from Hyderabad, were reportedly killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Mecca to Medina caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat early Monday.
Saudi Arabia Accident: Hyderabad MLA Majid Hussain In Touch with Bereaved Families
Following the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad's Nampally MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain said he is in direct contact with the bereaved families in Hyderabad and is coordinating with higher officials.
He stated that he and the authorities are actively communicating, with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in touch with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Bus accident in Saudi Arabia | Nampally MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain says, "A very unfortunate accident took place in Saudi Arabia in which many people died in a bus accident. We are in touch with the authorities and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi is in… pic.twitter.com/5SveT2mEB4— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia Accident: Indian Community Volunteers On Ground At Hospitals Following Bus Tragedy
Press Release on a tragic bus accident late last night involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @IndianEmbRiyadh @diaspora_india @CPVIndia @SecretaryCPVOIA pic.twitter.com/kiNt3XY1aW— India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia Accident: "My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected": Azharuddin
Telangana's Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday expressed deep shock over the accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
"Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident," Azharuddin said in a post on X.
The minister said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay.
Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 17, 2025
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu has…
"Bring Bodies Back": Hyderabad Families Urge Government After Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy
The bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 42 Indian pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Madinah, has caused profound grief and panic among families in Hyderabad. Residents whose loved ones were on the ill-fated bus are urgently appealing to the Union Government for help.
A resident of Hyderabad, said, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia and on the way to Medinah, the bus carrying them met with an accident and we have information that all people present in the bus died...We request the government to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies to India..."
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Bus accident in Saudi Arabia | Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, says, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were… pic.twitter.com/lXp4Vm2JU3— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025
Mufti Asifullah said, "A batch of 45-46 members went to Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad...The bus carrying them caught fire and as soon as we received information we contacted Al Makkah Tours & Travels. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with me...We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia..."
Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, said, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia...They went to Saudi Arabia last week...We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India...They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca..."
Saudi Arabia Accident: "Deeply Saddened By The Tragic Bus Accident": Kiren Rijiju
Following the horrific bus accident that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed deep shock and sorrow, confirming that authorities are actively engaged with Embassy officials to gather more details and extend "all possible assistance."
I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 17, 2025
We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance.
My heartfelt…
Saudi Arabia Accident: Video Shows Massive Fire After Bus-Tanker Collision Kills 42 Indians In Saudi
At least 42 Indians are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday. A video shows the bus blazing as fire brigades and rescue officials arrived
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead in Saudi Arabia After Bus-Tanker Collision pic.twitter.com/Je4e401CYa— NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia Accident: Telangana In Touch With Indian Embassy For Repatriation Of Victims: Health Minister
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including many from Hyderabad.
In a post on X, he wrote, "The Government of Telangana is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure all possible assistance, including support for identification and repatriation of the deceased."
Hon’ble Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of several Umrah pilgrims, including many from Hyderabad.— Damodar Raja Narasimha (@DamodarCilarapu) November 17, 2025
The Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and…
India Sets Up Control Room After 42 Killed In Medina Accident: What We Know So Far
The bus-tanker collision occurred around 1:30 am (IST) at a location identified as Mufrihat while the pilgrims were on their way to Medina from Mecca. Local media said at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims. However, authorities are still verifying the numbers.
Ghulam Nabi Azad Urges Centre To Take 'Urgent Steps' For Families Of 42 Indian Pilgrims Killed
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed sorrow over the "horrific" bus accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad.
Extending his heartfelt condolences, he said, "I urge the Government of India to take urgent steps to support the affected families!"
Deeply saddened by the horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia that reportedly killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many from Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge the Government of India to take urgent steps to support the affected families!— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) November 17, 2025
"Accident During Sacred Journey Extremely Painful": Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur On Saudi Arabia Bus Tragedy
Jammu: On Saudi Arabia bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims, Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) says, “This is a very tragic incident. When people travel for their faith just as these pilgrims had gone for Haj such an accident during a sacred journey is… pic.twitter.com/tQ26CRMAkj— IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia Accident: KTR Calls For Immediate Action For Families Of Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has expressed his grief over the horrific bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia, where numerous passengers, primarily from Hyderabad, tragically lost their lives.
In a post on X, he called upon the Telangana state government to "immediately take steps to ensure that those injured in the incident, where the bus collided with a diesel tanker while traveling from Mecca to Medina, receive better treatment."
సౌదీ అరేబియాలో జరిగిన ఘోర బస్సు ప్రమాదంలో హైదరాబాద్ కు చెందిన అనేక మంది యాత్రికులు మరణించడం అత్యంత బాధాకరం. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాడ సంతాపాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నాం.— KTR (@KTRBRS) November 17, 2025
మక్కా నుండి మదీనాకు వెళుతున్న సమయంలో డీజిల్ ట్యాంకర్ను బస్సు ఢీకొన్న ఘటనలో గాయపడ్డ వారికి మెరుగైన చికిత్స…
"Hyderabad Pilgrims, Hearing Only 1 Survived": A Owaisi On Saudi Bus Crash
Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that at least 42 people from his Lok Sabha constituency, Hyderabad, have died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.
The accident reportedly took place when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Mecca to Medina caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat.
"Hyderabad Pilgrims, Hearing Only 1 Survived": Asaduddin Owaisi On Saudi Bus Crash@umasudhir reports pic.twitter.com/nwq5NhfRez— NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2025
Bus Carrying Telangana Pilgrims Collided With Diesel Tanker Near Medina
Terrible breaking story: 42 Indian pilgrims killed in bus-tanker collision on Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia. It was a group from Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3BNXi25O3S— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 17, 2025
24x7 Control Room Set Up In Consulate General Of India In Jeddah
A 24x7 control room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under:
8002440003 (Toll free)
0122614093
0126614276
0556122301 (WhatsApp)
In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.— India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025
The contact details of the Helpline are as under:
8002440003 (Toll free)
0122614093
0126614276
0556122301…
EAM Jaishankar 'Deeply Shocked' By Saudi Bus Accident, Assures Support To Affected Families
Following the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed his deep shock and offered condolences.
He confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are actively providing "the fullest support" to the affected Indian nationals and their families.
Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025
Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.
Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the…
Hyderabad MP Owaisi Coordinates With External Affairs Ministry, Embassy On Saudi Bus Tragedy
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Union Government and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to facilitate the repatriation of bodies and ensure medical treatment for any injured Hajj pilgrims following a tragic bus fire in Saudi Arabia.
The incident involved 42 Hajj pilgrims traveling from Mecca to Medina.
#WATCH | Delhi | On the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in… https://t.co/oiPCgAz4tZ pic.twitter.com/jTuf2kCZPf— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025
Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Following Death Of Indians In Saudi Arabia
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed shock over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims.
The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.
In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.
A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details:
+91 79979 59754
+91 99129 19545
సౌదీ అరేబియాలో భారతీయ యాత్రికులతో ఉన్న బస్సు ఘోర ప్రమాదంపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారు తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మక్కా నుంచి మదీనా వెళ్తుండగా ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగిందని, అందులో హైదరాబాద్ వాసులు కూడా ఉన్నారని వస్తున్న ప్రాథమిక సమాచారంపై వెంటనే స్పందించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి…— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 17, 2025