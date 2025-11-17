All About Lone Survivor In Saudi Bus Accident That Killed 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims

One person survived the horrific bus accident that killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina on Monday. Mohd Abdul Shoiab, 24, was reportedly sitting near the driver when the bus en route from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker, according to sources.

Shoiab is a resident of Hyderabad. He has been admitted to a hospital, but his condition is unknown, sources said.

Around 46 people are believed to have been on board the bus when it collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST). The Indian mission in Jeddah said it has set up a control room to coordinate assistance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident.

"Our embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a social media post.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the accident.

His office said Reddy, reacting to preliminary information that the accident occurred while the pilgrims were travelling from Mecca to Madina and that residents of Hyderabad were also among those involved, directed the chief secretary and the director general of police to obtain full details.

Reddy's office said he has instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.

"Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives," it said on X.

"A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives," it said.

