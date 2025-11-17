India Sets Up Control Room After 42 Killed In Medina Accident: What We Know So Far

Representational image
42 Indians are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Here's what we know so far about the Saudi bus crash:
- The bus-tanker collision occurred around 1:30 am (IST) at a location identified as Mufrihat while the pilgrims were on their way to Medina from Mecca.
- Local media said at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims. However, authorities are still verifying the numbers.
- There is reportedly only one survivor.
- Preliminary reports suggest that most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana.
- The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room - 8002440003.
- The government has also issued control room numbers - +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured full support to the families of the victims. "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote on X.
- Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who assured him that they were gathering information about the accident. "I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment, Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in Lok Sabha, said.
- Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and instructed officials to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.