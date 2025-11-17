54 Indians Were To Travel On Crashed Saudi Bus, 8 Opted For Private Transport

The bus in Saudi Arabia that crashed into a diesel tanker and burst into flames was supposed to carry 54 Indian pilgrims, but eight of them chose private transport in what has now proved to be a life-saving decision. LIVE UPDATES

According to a top official from Hyderabad, the pilgrims had booked their journey from Mecca to Medina with the same travel company.

"54 people had booked the same travel agent. Of these, eight people took private transport. We got a list of 46 people. We are in the process of identifying and verifying them from the Saudi Arabian authorities. Once that is done, we will be able to provide further information," the official said.

The official informed that all agencies from the central government and state government are pursuing the matter. "We will hopefully get some concrete information soon. We received information about the incident this morning. Immediately, our Chief Minister and senior officers asked us to form a control room," he said.

At least 45 people are feared to have died after the bus carrying the Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia around 1:30 am (IST). Around 42 of those were Indian nationals (mostly from Hyderabad in Telangana), local media reported. Only one person involved in the crash survived, identified as Mohd Abdul Shoiab. His condition, however, is not known yet.

Local media reported that the passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire, leaving them little to no chance to escape.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making identification of victims extremely challenging.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room - 8002440003. The state government also issued control room numbers - +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured full support to the families of the victims.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said the Indian Consulate in Jeddah is providing all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he said.