Video: Moment When Mumbai's BEST Bus Reversed, Crashed Into Pedestrians

A bus driver in Mumbai's Bhandup lost control and crashed into pedestrians, resulting in the death of four people and injuring nine others on Monday night. A CCTV capturing the moment the incident took place has now emerged.

At least eight to ten people can be seen standing in front of a clothing store on the roadside when the BEST bus driver lost control of the vehicle while reversing. While many people ran inside the shop in panic, others fell to the ground. The video shows one of them being crushed under the bus. Some people can also be seen rushing to help the injured.

The incident took place around 10 pm outside the Bhandup railway station, where people often wait for buses.

The driver was reversing the bus at the endpoint of its route when he lost control, the police said.

Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area. Senior officials also rushed to the spot to help with emergency response teams. The injured people were rushed to a hospital nearby and are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the bus appeared to be speeding moments before it veered off course and struck pedestrians walking along the road. Police said these claims are being verified as part of the investigation.

The bus driver, identified as Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), has been taken into custody, and a case has been filed against him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident. "The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery," he wrote in a post on X.