Elderly Woman Dies After Being Run Over By BEST Bus In Mumbai

A 82-year-old woman was crushed to death under the rear wheel of a bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai's Mulund area on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at Panch Rasta (M A Chowk) on P K Road in Mulund west, a BEST spokesperson said.

The bus was heading towards Mulund depot from Mira Road and halted at a signal around 10.30 am. Pedestrian Ushaben Jamnadas Kherani was standing on the footpath when she suddenly fell on the road near the bus after allegedly losing her balance, he said.

As the signal turned green, the bus driver moved the vehicle forward without realising that Kherani was trapped under the rear wheel, he said.

The police rushed her to a hospital in Mulund, where she was declared dead during treatment at 10.50 am, he added.

