Food Delivery Man Crushed To Death Under BEST Bus In Mumbai, Driver Arrested

A food delivery man was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Prabahdevi area on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9 pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road, he added.

"Victim Sarthak Jangam (21) is a resident of Worli Koliwada. He was run over by a BEST bus on route number 171. The bus driver was booked in connection with the incident. Further probe is underway," the official said.

