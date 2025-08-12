Elderly Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Between Bus And Car In Mumbai

A 75-year-old woman was crushed to death after she got trapped between the rear wheel of an electric BEST bus and a parked car in the upscale Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred opposite the state-owned Sahyadri Guest House around 9.10 am when the bus from Mumbai Central depot was heading towards the Kamla Nehru Park, an official said.

He said the victim, Neeta Nitin Shah, a resident of Malabar Hill, was walking on the road when the rear left wheel of the bus hit her and she got sandwiched between the heavy vehicle and a car parked on the roadside.

The injured woman was rushed to the state-run J J hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that the bus driver was detained and a case has been registered.

A spokesperson from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport (BEST) Undertaking said that after the bus driver heard a sound, he got off the vehicle and found the injured pedestrian.

The woman had sustained serious head injuries, and a car parked on the left side of the road was also damaged, he said.

The leased electric bus was operating on route 105, the spokesperson said.

