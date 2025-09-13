SUV Jumps Footpath, Rams Into Shop In Mumbai, Alcohol Bottles Found In Car

An accident occurred in Mumbai's Ghatkopar when a Kia Seltos broke through a barricade, crossed the footpath, and collided with the wall of a shop.

The incident, which occurred on LBS Marg around 6:30 am today, left three people seriously injured.

The video showed the vehicle in a damaged condition, with the surrounding area, including barricades, also damaged. The car was seen resting on the stairs of the shop.

The CCTV footage showed two women and a man stepping out of the vehicle. The man fled the scene, while the women were taken into custody, a police official said, PTI reported.

Locals alleged that the occupants, two women and the man, were in an inebriated state. Police recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle and suspect that those involved were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A case is being registered, and a search is ongoing for the man on the run, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)